Lockdown to have severe impact on consumer discretionary items

KUCHING: The government imposition of a 14-day Movement Control Order (MCO) is projected to have a severe impact on consumer discretionary items, with companies such as Aeon Co (M) Bhd (Aeon) to be affected.

“We expect consumer discretionary stocks to be particularly impacted from the Covid-19 lockdown,” the research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) said in its consumer sector outlook yesterday.

For Aeon, HLIB Research noted that while the group should see a short term bump in sales in their retail division from panic buying, the group is expected to be net losers from the Covid-19 outbreak due to non-essential retailers shutting down operations in their shopping malls.

The research arm noted that in financial year 2019 (FY19), the retail division accounted for approximately 25 per cent of the Aeon’s earnings at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level.

“Despite the short-term bump in retail sales, we expect Aeon to record lower earnings in FY20 as we expect the property management services division to record lower earnings as a portion of their earnings are linked to a percentage of tenant sales.

“As foot traffic was cratering even before the MCO was announced, we lower our FY20-21 forecasts by 9.2 to 2.5 per cent.”

As for restaurants, HLIB Research recapped that while these establishments are permitted to fulfil delivery and take-away orders, they will not be permitted to be operate dine in.

The research arm expected delivery volumes to increase significantly, however, reduced sales from the absence of dine in revenues will have a particularly adverse impact on companies such as Berjaya Food Bhd, particularly from its Starbucks and Kenny Rogers Roasters operations.