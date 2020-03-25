Man who mocked MCO while filming ‘goat head feast’ video pleads guilty

ALOR SETAR: A man who mocked the implementation of the Movement Control Order while filming a video clip of a ‘kenduri kepala kambing’ (goat head feast) in Langgar, here recently pleaded guilty to the offence at the Sessions Court here today.

Judge Juraidah Abbas, however, fixed May 11 as the date of sentencing for the accused, Mohd Naim Md Isa, 49, pending a full forensic report and facts of the case.

The court offered him bail RM6,000 with one surety.

Mohd Naim is accused of producing and twice sending out an offensive 57-second long recording, ‘Kuarantin Kepala Bapak’ with the intention of hurting others, that was viewed at the Kota Setar district police headquarters criminal investigations department office.

He committed the offence using the WhatsApp application via his handphone between 12.30 pm and 2 pm on March 20.

Mohd Naim was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and could be sentenced under Section 233(3) of the same act which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail up to one year or both if found guilty.

The video-clip showed scenes of a man recording a group of people feasting on mutton, including the head of a goat in the house compound as the accused went about mocking the implementation of the MCO. – Bernama