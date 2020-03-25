MCO: Crime rate down by 70 pct – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The crime index has dropped 70 per cent nationwide since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which came into force March 18, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said although there was a decline in general, the police detected a significant number of cases involving burglaries and motorcycle thefts.

“They (criminals) are taking advantage of the situation to commit crimes during the MCO and we were able to detect them through roadblocks.

“When they see the police doing roadblocks they turn around,” he said in a special interview on the ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ programme aired on Radio Television Malaysia here, today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said 46,000 officers and policemen across the country were assigned to do roadblocks, conducts patrols and inspections on public premises, as well as to disseminate information on the implementation of the MCO.

“All of these (efforts) are very important for the public to reduce movement, and we will check whether these (members of the public) are among those who are allowed to leave the house or not,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the public’s level of compliance with the implementation of the MCO, Abdul Hamid said the compliance rate had improved to date.

“Alhamdulillah, people are beginning to adhere to the MCO, and I urge the people to follow all the advice of the police and military throughout the period,” he said. – Bernama