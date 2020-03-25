MCO: Level of compliance in Sarawak is 92 pct, says state CP

KUCHING: The level of public compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sarawak is 92 per cent today, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Despite achieving the result, Aidi hoped that members of public will strictly adhere to the MCO to ensure that the figure can be further improved.

He said the police will also be taking a stricter approach in ensuring that the public abide by MCO.

Aidi has given his assurance that Sarawak police will continue to carry out their duties diligently throughout the MCO that has been extended to April 14.

“I hope that the people will understand the government objective and continue to abide the MCO,” Aidi said when contacted today.

Meanwhile in conjunction to the 213th Police Day celebration today, Aidi conveyed his gratitude to the whole Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) fraternity.

“Our service to the people to ensure public safety and security especially during this trying times are invaluable,” said Aidi.

He also said the sacrifices of the police personnel who are carrying out their duties in public despite the virus outbreak is highly commendable.

“However, each police personnel should take care of their own safety and hygiene to prevent Covid-19 infection,” he added.