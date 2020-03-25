Ministry mulling proposal for blood donation at home — Health D-G

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is studying a proposal to introduce a service for blood donation in the homes of donors to meet dwindling supply in hospitals, Director-General of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said yesterday.

He said that if the suggestion is implemented, members of the public can dial a toll-free telephone number to state their intention to donate and the ministry will send personnel to collect the blood at the donors’ homes.

This will solve the problem of the donors having to leave their house during this period of the movement control order (MCO), he told a press conference to provide the update on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“This is the uberisation of blood donation. We are trying to do that so those who want to donate (blood) can contact us and our team will come to your home to collect the blood,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham acknowledged that blood supply is dwindling at the National Blood Centre.

The MCO, imposed on March 18 to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country, will be in force until March 31. — Bernama