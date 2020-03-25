PM: Movement Control Order extended for Malaysians to April 14

KUCHING: The Movement Control Order (MCO) period has been extended for another two weeks, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

The MCO, which was supposed to end on March 31 after it was implemented on March 18, will now be extended to April 14.

“I was briefed by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council that current trends show that new cases of Covid-19 are still occurring.

“The trend is expected to continue for some time before the new cases will begin to decline. This requires the government to continue the MCO for a longer period of time,” he said.

He urged the people not to panic and to stay calm despite the extension of the MCO.

“Even though we have extended the MCO, you don’t have to unnecessarily stock up on food because the supply is sufficient. I assure you that food is enough for everybody.

“I know you feel burdened but I don’t have a choice. I have to extend the MCO for your own safety,” he said.

He also said the duration of MCO will be reviewed from time to time.

“If there is a need to extend it, I will make an announcement. But what is important is that everyone stays at home longer.”

Muhyiddin said he has also directed all ministries to make thorough preparations during the duration of MCO.

“All basic necessities must be available and sufficient. These include food, electricity and water supple, waste collection and sewerage services, communication and logistic facilities as well as public safety and security.”