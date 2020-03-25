Nanta: No restrictions on supply chain, food marketing, e-commerce activities

PUTRAJAYA: There are no restrictions on supply chain, food marketing and e-commerce activities during the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said food supply and e-commerce activities including food production, retail, packaging, distribution, wholesale and distribution centres as well as raw materials manufacturers were allowed to continue operating according to the guidelines.

Meanwhile, logistics and transport services to support the supply and marketing chains and e-commerce for the supply of essentials, were also allowed to continue operating, he said.

“Companies that support the food supply chain and defined as downstream or support industries are allowed to operate with minimum staffing and comply with COVID-19 regulatory measures,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said it was in line with the critical sector definition as announced by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali on March 21.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the retail distribution network is not compromised while giving Malaysians confidence,” he said.

At the same time, the industry is also reminded to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures while running the business activities, including, only symptom-free workers are allowed to enter work premises, to practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands.

“Companies that are authorised to operate are to do so on minimum or shutting down non-essential services,” he said.

Nanta said employers were required to provide a verification letter to each employee to be shown to the enforcement personnel upon request.

He also advised the people not to worry about the daily supply of food as it was sufficient.

“It is important for Malaysians to refrain from panic buying and to practice smart consumer attitude and planned purchases,” he said. – Bernama