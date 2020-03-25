No better time for stimulus package, say public

BINTULU: The 16 proactive measures of the Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid Package announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Monday could not have come at a better time.

Alex Woo believes the package would be able to offer financial relief to people and businesses in the midst of the movement control order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Due to the MCO, electricity and water bills will surely increase because we have to stay at home. It’s great that the Sarawak government is giving a discount on the bills,” he said.

On top of that, the federal government would give out RM600 if a worker is on unpaid leave and another RM250 for the B40 group by the state government.

“It may not be sufficient as our minimum pay is RM1,200. I hope the state government can increase it,” said Woo.

He also commended the state government for the special incentive to the frontliners as a great move to show an appreciation for their dedication and commitment in fighting Covid-19.

“One of the sectors that suffers the most is hotel. Waiver of licence fees surely comes at the right time,” he added.

On the free face masks, he said priority should be given to the frontliners since they are the most at risk groups.

Mohd Fakrul Akmal, meanwhile, said the stimulus package was very meaningful for Sarawakians especially those badly affected financially due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We should be thankful for this announcement and I would like to thank Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for the initiative,” he said.

On the utilities discount, Mohd Fakrul said the discount up to 25 per cent was enough, and hoped the people would not overuse their water and electricity consumption.

Temenggong Datuk Barry Yek similarly praised the state government for coming up with a very good package.

“It is a great relief to the people in general,” he said.