Noor Hisham calls on frontline healthcare workers to stay strong and stay safe

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today called on frontline healthcare workers to stay strong and stay safe as they have to shoulder the responsibility in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

More importantly, he said they were the last frontier of defence and that the country is now depending on them.

“As to whether we succeed or not, it’s up to us now to take the lead and do our best for the King and country,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page.

To the public, Dr Noor Hisham said they need to understand that the government has implemented an unprecedented Movement Control Order to fight the invisible Covid-19.

“Each and every one of us can help to win this war – please stay at home and help us break the chain of Covid-19 transmission, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.

“The Ministry of Health will continue our strategy of active case detection, to find, test, isolate and treat all infected patients, and take all the necessary public health measures plus enhanced our existing health care system.

“Let’s do this together for our nation,” he said. – Bernama