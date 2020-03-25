Operation of Samajaya factories during MCO up to International Trade and Industry Ministry, says Uggah

KUCHING: The decision to let some factories in Samajaya continue operations during the Movement Control Order (MCO) is in the hands of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), and not up to the Sarawak government, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

When clarifying this, Uggah said just like Sarawak’s oil palm plantation and mills policy, Miti also put up some restrictions and conditions that have to be complied with by these factories operating during the MCO period.

“So it’s not fair to blame the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) regarding factories in Samajaya Industrial Park still operating despite the MCO. It’s a national policy because some of the factories are very essential.

“This morning, a team went by to check on the factories, regarding their compliance and so on, so we are taking a very close look at how they manage their staff in compliance with conditions set by Miti,” said Uggah at press conference after inspecting the Bau Palm Oil Mill this afternoon.

He was responding to an inquiry where several people complained that some factories in Samajaya remained operational despite the MCO, and asked the state government to interfere.

Asked on the possibility of the MCO being extended to beyond March 31, Uggah said to leave the decision to Putrajaya, while assuring that Abang Johari is monitoring and assessing the situation very closely at all times.

“This morning we were informed by the police that compliance has been very good with over 95 percent compliance statewide, and we hope that continues. This means that Sarawakians are also very cautious.

“It’s very important because this is not just for anybody, but for yourself and your family. So stay at home to keep yourselves and your family from getting infected,” he said.