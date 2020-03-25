Protective equipment for frontliners

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said that Sabah’s frontliners who are combating Covid-19 will be equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as stocks have begun arriving.

He said that the PPE have been distributed to the frontliners and today more boxes of the PPE are scheduled to arrive, including 200,000 boxes of face masks from China.

“We will also disseminate to our Local Government as they are also part of the ‘vulnerable group’,” he said in a press conference yesterday which was held at the Sabah State Administrative Centre.

Shafie advised members of the public to reduce venturing outdoors to reduce the demand for PPEs such as masks.

“They won’t need to use masks if they stay at home,” he said.

Nevertheless, he encouraged everyone to wash their hands regularly even while at home.

He noted that there are some schools in Sabah that are not supplied with tap water.

For such schools, he said that hand sanitizers would be supplied.

He also said that all shops including supermarkets are required to provide hand sanitizers for the use of their their clients as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

“We must ensure the cleanliness,” he said.

He reminded that there is still no vaccine against Covid-19, hence the need to be extra vigilant.

“The only thing we can do is adopt preventive measure. Through movement control, through reduced contact, and through cleanliness,” he stressed.

As for heat sensors, he said that there is limitation in supply.

The Chief Minister also said that he had not stopped working and had visited the Covid-19 operation room everyday and communicating with the relevant authorities.