REITs to decline in 2020 before recovering in 2021

KUCHING: Malaysian real estate investment trusts (REITs) are projected to report a steep 14 per cent decline in 2020E earnings per unit (EPU), before recovering in 2021E.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) recapped that the Covid-19 outbreak and the movement control order (MCO) have resulted in partial shutdowns of the shopping malls and hotels, leading to lower rental revenue for asset owners.

“In addition, the slump in global equities and commodities has further weakened consumer and business sentiment, which should in turn affect the rental growth rates for all property classes,” AffinHwang Capital said.

“Facing these unprecedented challenges, we expect the otherwise defensive REITs to report a steep 14 per cent decline in 2020E EPU, before recovering in 2021E.”

For the retail segment, while essential supplies and services (supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, telecommunication services, food and beverage (F&B) for deliveries and takeaway) are allowed to remain open during the MCO, AffinHwang Capital expected these shops (F&B and convenience stores) to also see lower retail spending during these trying times.

“While the shopping mall owners and the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association have yet to announce their strategy for this difficult period, we believe the landlords will eventually offer some rental rebates, on a case-by-case basis.

“We have cut our earnings forecasts for all retail-REITs under our coverage, incorporating minimal turnover rent for 2020 and circa four per cent rental rebates for the year.”

Meanwhile, AffinHwang Capital highlighted that the hospitality industry has been the hardest hit, first by the reduction in international or domestic travellers and event cancellations in February or early March 2020 and now, the MCO.

The research firm further highlighted that in general, the hotels are now open with reduced services and chartered for existing customers only, with the hoteliers not accepting new customers between March 18 to 31, 2020.

“To mitigate the sharp revenue decline, the hoteliers are undertaking various strategies including operational down-sizing (closing down several floors) and manpower right-sizing (non-renewal of contract workers, forced leave for permanent staff).

“Broadly, we expect the hospitality-REITs to only achieve the minimum rental guaranteed under their master leases (YTLREIT’s Malaysia operations and Sunway REIT); for those without master leases (KLCCSS’ Mandarin Oriental), we expect the hotels to achieve operating breakeven for 2020E.”

While AffinHwang Capital did not expect the Covid-19 and MCO to have direct earnings impacts to the other asset owners – such as offices, warehouses, logistics – the ensuing weak

economic growth, aggravated by the slump in global equity markets and commodities prices, should affect their 2020-22 rental growth.