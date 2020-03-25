Rep: Ensure no B40 households left out of RM250 cash payout

BINTULU: The Sarawak government has been called on to ensure no low income households in the B40 group, especially from rural areas, miss out on the RM250 cash payout under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid Package.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon said the monthly payout for six months could be properly coordinated by using the list of recipients under the former 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), later renamed Household Living Aid (BSH).

“I appeal to the government to give more holistic distribution to the people at the grassroots level.As the elected representative from the rural area, I welcome this initiative,” he said.

Chukpai pointed out that some longhouse residents were not BR1M recipients or listed under B40 but also affected by the movement control order (MCO).

“I want to ensure it reaches the people on the ground; the RM250 monthly aid for six months for rural communities in particular is very meaningful to them,” said Chukpai.

“What has touched me the most is the government’s concern for the front-liners, by giving incentives to the medical personnel, doctors, nurses, for our security personnel, PDRM (police) and Rela. They have been working day and night to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He added a roadblock has been set up along KM52 Bakun-Bintulu road with the divisional and district disaster management committee.

“Thank you to all frontline personnel. Don’t worry, we’ll stay at home for you, you work for us. We’ll pray for your safety,” he added.

On the situation in the constituency, Chukpai said the people are aware of and complying with the MCO.

He said many villages restricted the movement of their people by not allowing outsiders from entering their villages, while in some longhouses, they closed the gates after 7pm.

In another development, Chukpai said he is currently working closely with Sarawak Volunteers to monitor the situation of students from Sarawak stranded in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Labuan, to ensure they have access to food and other daily necessities.

“We also want to ensure they have a safe place to stay. We have contacted their representatives from each state and we are glad that they are safe and in good condition,” he said.