Sabah govt announces 15 measures to help reduce burden, difficulties faced by people due to Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has announced 15 measures under its “Sabah Covid-19 Assistance Package” worth RM670 million to help reduce the burden and difficulties faced by the community due to Covid-19.

Speaking during a press conference at Sabah admisnistrative centre here today, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said the focus of the measures would be on the frontliners, the people at large and industries in Sabah.

He said under the assistance package, the Sabah government has allocated RM50 million to fund all emergency expenditures related to Covid-19.

Shafie said the Sabah government would ensure that the frontliners consisting of doctors, nurses, health services staff and immigration officers have the necessary equipment that are critical as they are discharging their duties.

The necessary equipment consist of face masks, hand sanitisers as well as protective garments.

“This is important to ensure the Covid-19 pandemic is controlled and curbed more effectively,” he added.

Shafie also said that RM10 million has been allocated for food assistance and other needs of those working as frontliners.

“The Sabah government is touched by the commitment of our frontliners who continue to work and implement the measures taken by the government to stop the spread of the Covid-19,” he said.

The allocation of RM10 million will go towards food preparations for the frontliners such as doctors, nurses, and health staffs; immigration officers; the Royal Malaysia Police; the Royal Malaysian Army; ESSCom; the Marines and Rela, he said.

