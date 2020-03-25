Sarawakku Sayang package signifies state govt’s concern for Sarawakians — Nanta

SIBU: The announcement of the ‘Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package’, meant to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, shows that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg cares for the people’s wellbeing.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi described such effort as ‘deserving commendation and support from the people’.

Abang Johari had announced 16 measures under the package on Monday.

“Sarawak is always the first among the states in the country when it comes to making its own decision to help its people.

“The state government would spend RM1.15 billion to not just help by giving special monthly allowances to the frontliners, but also giving 50 per cent discount (on rentals) of stalls and markets for six months – (set to benefit) more than 10,000 hawkers statewide.

“There is also deferment of loan repayment for nine months for small and medium enterprises in the state,” Nanta said in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

The Kapit MP also mentioned another measure – the purchase of two million face masks by the Sarawak government to be given free to Sarawakians.

He lauded the state government in this decision, knowing that the country was facing a shortage in the supply of the masks in the market.

The masks would be distributed through the State Disaster Management Committee.

“With all these measures, Sarawakians should consider themselves lucky because the state government is quick in making decisions for its people.

“When Covid-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China in January, we were among the first to ban the entry of Chinese tourists and other foreigners who had travelled to China, into the state.

“Imagine if the state government did not impose the entry ban on those foreigners – the situation could be worse than now.”

Other measures announced by Abang Johari included discounts of up to 25 per cent on utility bills, cash assistance of RM250 per month for six months for each of 430,000 Sarawakians under B40 group, discounts on assessment rates, discounts on land rents, waivers on hotel licensing fees, RM10 million allocation to buy personal protection equipment for hospitals, and discount on Housing Development Corporation’s house rents.