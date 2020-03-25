Shop assistant loses RM1,630 after falling for two separate face mask scams

MIRI: A 21-year-old shop assistant here suffered losses amounting to RM1,630 after she was cheated in an online face mask scam not by one, but two different individuals between March 17 and 23.

It is learnt that on March 17, the victim came across an advertisement on Facebook selling face masks.

She became interested and banked in RM430 into a bank account given by the seller.

Upon making payment, the victim then contacted the seller via WhatsApp, but her number was subsequently blocked by the seller.

Desperate for face masks, the victim saw yet another advertisement on Facebook and on March 22, deposited RM730 into a bank account given by the seller.

Then, she made another two transactions on the same day into the same account amounting to RM470.

After making the payment, the victim tried to contact the seller but to no avail.

Realising that she had been cheated, she lodged a police report yesterday (March 24).