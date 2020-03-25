WHO: Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide exceeds 372,000, over 16,000 died

MOSCOW: The number of people infected with the new type of coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 372,000, over 16,000 have died, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its daily coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation report.

The total number of cases has reached 372,757, most have been registered in Europe — more than 195,000.

The global death toll has reached 16,231, of which more than 10,000 deaths were in the European region.

The smallest number of confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19 have been registered in Africa: 1,305 cases of infection and 26 deaths, Sputnik news agency reported the WHO as saying.

Over the past 24 hours, the first cases of infection have been reported by Myanmar, Belize, Dominica and Libya. – Bernama