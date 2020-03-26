2,000 enter or leave KK daily during MCO period

KOTA KINABALU: About 2,000 people, including passengers using public transport, enter or leave Kota Kinabalu daily for work and errands since the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“This is based on reports from our roadblocks, which is not too bad against the district’s population of 600,000,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Habibi Majinji.

He disclosed this when receiving a donation of 500 pairs of latex examination gloves and 1,000 pieces of three-ply face masks from

Api Api Assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew yesterday.

The items are for the use of the police force serving under the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters.

“On behalf of IPD Kota Kinabalu, I wish to thank (Datuk) Christina for her concern for the well-being of our police personnel. Her invaluable contributions come in handy as our police personnel manning the roadblocks under the MCO need face masks, gloves and sanitizers,” he said.

Liew, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said she had placed an order for more face masks, gloves and sanitizers from Guangzhou, China, and the consignment is expected to arrive here by air in the next couple of days.

“I will then be able to provide more of these items for the safety of the police,” she assured.

“I understand that there are 300 police personnel involved in operations on the ground on shift round-the-clock (roadblocks, patrolling and on beat at the hospital).”

The minister was happy to learn from Habibi that there is increasing awareness among the public on the importance of complying with the Movement Control Order.

“Good, Sabah is under control,” she said.