Assemblyman welcomes extension of MCO

MIRI: The announcement yesterday by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the Movement Control Order (MCO) period has been extended by two more weeks is well received by Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

The MCO, which was supposed to end on March 31, will now be extended to April 14 in view of the worsening Covi9-19 pandemic in the country and around the world, said Dennis.

“The pandemic situation in the country and the entire world is beyond our imagination.

Up to now, no one in any specialised medical field could come up with answers asked by every human being on when this pandemic will end or die down.

“We are at a time of uncertainty, so our government has to make a hard and difficult choice,” said Dennis. Dennis advised people to stay at home throughout the MCO period.

“Trust that our government is a responsible government. As mentioned by our Prime Minister, his very top mission is to ensure that the health and safety of all Malaysians and visitors alike currently in our country are protected at all times.”

Dennis added that all Malaysians were hoping for the country to be free of the virus in the first two weeks of the MCO but the country was still not out of the woods yet.

“We just hope that the daily new cases announced are from those who went for testing before the CMO was implemented and the lab test results have just been revealed now. That is what we pray for.

“Whatever it is, we must support the decisions taken by our government including any further extension to the CMO if there is a need. I am sure all the decisions made are for the good of the rakyat.

“As much as we hate to hear the announcement, this at least will give us ample time to plan for the coming days. We must support the call by our leaders to fight Covid-19 and let us together do our little part by staying at home throughout the days and nights and let our front liners do their part out there to keep us safe,” he said.

Dennis also urged all government offices in the rural areas, especially the RTM Kayan and Kenyah radio stations as well as all other channels, to keep the rural population informed of the MCO and to what extent the pandemic had hurt the people’s daily lives.