Chinese Consulate donates 20,000 face masks to Sarawak in fight against Covid-19

KUCHING: The Chinese Consulate here has handed over 20,000 face masks including 10,000 N95 ones to assist Sarawak in containing the spread of Covid-19.

Such supplies, the first of many more to come, were donated by the Fujian Provincial Government, said a press statement issued by the Consulate today.

The Consulate also took the opportunity to announce further assistance to Malaysia and Sarawak in the current fight against Covid-19.

“This (assistance) shall include sharing of information on disease treatment and prevention, a total donation of 360,000 face masks including 20,000 N95 masks, over 3,000 protective suits, 240 units of nucleic acid kits and a cash donation of RM210,000,” it pledged.

The Consulate went on to say that it will help offer medical assistance remotely, support the Chinese education in Sarawak and help Sarawak import medical supplies from China.

“The 20,000 face masks will be delivered to the hospital as soon as possible to make sure medical officers and personnel on the frontlines are protected.”

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in Sarawak, the Consulate said it had been sourcing for medical supplies including face masks for the state.

Despite the rainy weather today, the statement said everyone serving at the Consulate here had been passionate about delivering the supplies.

“Cheers to Malaysia-China friendship. Fighting, Malaysia! Sarawak Boleh!” the statement concluded.