CM: Two sub-committees formed to better address Covid-19 outbreak in Sarawak

KUCHING: Two sub-committees have been formed in order to the better address the Covid-19 outbreak in Sarawak, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said the two sub-committees are food supply chain sub-committee which is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and security sub-committee which is under Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

“We shall enhance our border control and monitor human traffic at our borders with the neighbouring countries to prevent the ‘import’ of the corona virus,” he said when touching on border control subject during a press conference at Wisma Bapa here today.

He said the decision to form the sub-committees was arrived at during a State Security Meeting this morning.