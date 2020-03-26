Covid-19: 63-year-old man latest fatality in Malaysia, death toll at 21

KUCHING: Another Covid-19-related fatality was recorded today, bringing the death toll in Malaysia to 21.

Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Case 1,588 was a 63-year-old Malaysian with chronic diseases medical background.

He was a participant of the tabligh gathering at Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling last month.

“He had shown symptoms and came for screening on March 22. He was tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar on March 23.

“His health deteriorated while undergoing treatment and was confirmed dead on March 26 (today) at 4am.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family of the patient,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Yesterday, the 20th Covid-19 death involved Case 780 who was 76-year-old Malaysian man who had also attended the ‘tabligh’ gathering .

He was pronounced dead at 4.35 pm on March 25 , after he was treated at Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra, Kuala Krai, Kelantan from March 18.