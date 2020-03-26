Experts from China to help combat Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Several healthcare experts from China are expected to visit Sabah soon to assist the state government with its efforts to contain Covid-19, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Mohd Shafie said he had conveyed the matter to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein yesterday, while state health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi had also been informed.

“The experts from China have the expertise and experience to contain the outbreak. They will come to Sabah to assist us,” he told reporters after announcing Sabah’s RM670 million Covid-19 aid package here yesterday.

Mohd Shafie said the experts will be placed at Universiti Malaysia Sabah laboratories to train local doctors and nurses, and share their experiences in dealing with the outbreak.

He added that a ship from China carrying supplies of face masks, hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPE), will be arriving in Sabah on Saturday (March 28). – Bernama