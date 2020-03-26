Farmers, fishermen, breeders to get RM300 each

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry yesterday detailed measures by the Sabah Government during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Datuk Junz Wong said farmers, fishermen and breeders under B40 Category will receive a ‘one-off’ RM300 aid per person.

“This RM300 aid is a short-term measure to alleviate the immediate impact faced by the frontliners,” he said.

He added agro-entrepreneurs in the small medium industry venturing in the agriculture, aquaculture and livestock sector can also apply for a special loan package with 2% interest from Sabah Credit.

The minister advised interested parties to contact his ministry’s respond team at 014-3394766 or 017-2123521 for further information.

As for logistics and transportation sector, he assured that all agricultural produce will be allowed to continue be transported in order to ensure continuous food supply for Sabahans.

“However, the maximum number of staff in the course of transporting goods must be limited to two as we want to reduce unnecessary contact at the frontline.”

Junz also noted that transportation of fertilizers is still banned until the 31st of March and affected parties are advised to await a review that would be announced in the coming week.

“The transportation ban only applies to vegetable and plant fertilizers, not animal feed,” he said.

The Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre can be contacted at 088-369430 should any issues arise.

As for the palm oil industry, Junz said the ban on new harvest is continued and harvesters are only allowed to send already harvested fresh fruit bunches to the mills until March 27.

“All operations for new harvests must be ceased until the 31st of March. Oil palm owners are also not allowed to retrench workers and they must confine workers to within the plantation in order to ensure movements are reduced and monitored.

“This ban is across the board, but the ministry will allow exemption on a case to case basis because this industry has to be micro-managed. Please contact 014-3394766 or 017-2123521 to write in for disinfection operations.”

Junz concluded that the public must bear with the situation as it is beyond profit and business profits. The Sabah government takes a position to prioritise lives of Sabahans.