Good chance for Sarawak to stop Covid-19 outbreak through MCO compliance, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today said there is a good possibility that Sarawakians can contain the Covid-19 outbreak if they adhered strictly to the Movement Control Order (MCO), which has been extended until April 14 this year.

He told a press conference today that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases have stabilised since the implementation of the MCO last Wednesday and he believed that Sarawak can reduce cases to zero in another few weeks.

“Since the implementation of the MCO on 18th March 2020 till today, the trend of Covid-19 transmission (positive cases) in Sarawak has been stabilised, and therefore I appeal to all Sarawakians to continue to abide by the MCO and stay at home,” he said.

