Health DG: MOH personnel infected with Covid-19 increases to 80

KUCHING: The number of Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel tested positive for Covid-19 has now increased to 80, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Noor Hisham said based on investigations, the cause of infection was not due to the handling of positive cases at the ministry’s facilities.

“However, all health and frontliners are advised to take precautionary measures as it is especially important to keep hands clean, practice social distance and use personal protective equipment (PPE) as required,” he said in his Facebook post today.

Dr Hisham also included a chart mentioning the 30 hospitals and health clinics as well as health offices where the personnel were found infected with the virus.

Teluk Intan Hospital had the highest number of 39 positive Covid-19s followed by Selayang Hospital (five) while Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, Kelantan had four.

Yesterday, Dr Hisham disclosed the cause of infection for 47 cases was due to a a wedding reception which was also attended by people who were at the tabligh gathering.

Other causes also include a history of travelling overseas, and having contact with family members who tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Hisham had also said a total 1,895 health officers handling Covid-19 cases at the ministry’s facilities had undergone testing for the virus.

A total 1,187 of them tested negative and 708 of them were still awaiting results.