LKL International to supply RM6.6 million worth of PPE to Sarawak govt

KUCHING: Leading medical/healthcare beds, peripherals and accessories provider LKL International Bhd (LKL International) will supply RM6.6 million worth of PPE to the Sarawak state government for onward distribution to public hospitals under the Sarawak State Health Department.

The supply contract entails LKL International’s wholly-owned subsidiary – LKL Advance Metaltech Sdn Bhd, supplying PPE to Sarawak’s hospitals and the frontline healthcare personnel in their battle against Covid-19. The group’s supply of PPE will come in timely for Sarawak, as the state faces increasing number of infections and deaths.

Currently, Sarawak is one of the worst hit states in the nation. This supply contract represents a much-needed boon for the state and comes on the back of the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday, 23 March 2020 regarding the provision of an additional RM500 million to the Ministry of Health to combat the outbreak across the country.

Lim Kon Lian, managing director of LKL International in a statement said: “Since the outbreak, we have been in a state of readiness to ensure that enquiries can be urgently addressed and translated into swift deliveries to the respective medical institutions.

“Our strong network built over the last two decades across the nation will enable us to provide useful assistance in efforts to quell this dangerous pandemic.”

In line with this development, the Group has also reported increasing enquiries and purchase orders for critical-care medical items such as hospital beds, patient monitors, ventilators, PPE, heat detectors, probe covers and portable ultrasound units.

Lim concluded: “We will continuously engage with suppliers from all over the globe on the possibility of expanding our product portfolio to better serve our local and foreign customers. LKL International is fully committed towards playing a vital role in supporting and equipping the medical fraternity.”