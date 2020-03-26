Man who fled roadblock detained after two-hour chase

KOTA KINABALU: A local man was caught by police after a two-hour car chase around the state capital yesterday morning.

The incident happened around 1.30am on March 25 when the suspect sped off as a policeman was about to question him at a roadblock near Metro Town, along Jalan Kolombong.

City police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the suspect was with a female friend and a month old baby inside a car when they were stopped at the police roadblock.

“As policeman was questioning him for going out at night when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was in force, the suspect immediately sped off, forcing my men to chase after him.

Realising that there was also a woman and a baby inside the car, police kept a distance but continued to tail the Hyundai car for about two hours, said Habibi, adding that the suspect sped from the roadblock at Jalan Kolombong and headed towards Jalan Lintas, Jalan Bundusan, Jalan Tuan Fuad Stephen and finally to Jalan Bukit Bendera.

Habibi said the suspect finally stopped after it ran out of fuel before hitting a road kerb.

Police detained and questioned the suspect who claimed that he was afraid after seeing police rodblock as he had violated the MCO and had earlier taken some syabu (methamphetamine), said Habibi.

He said the police had since detained the 26-year-old suspect for investigation under Section 26 of the Police Act.

But the 31-year-old woman and her one-month-old daughter were released unharmed shortly after, he said.

Habib reminded the public to abide by the MCO and they should stop at police roadblocks when requested by the enforcement personnel.

“Abide by police instruction when requested to avoid unnecessary incident.

“We also urge the public to comply with the MCO and to stay at home durimg the 14-day period,” said Habibi.