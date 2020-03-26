MCO: SOP to be tightened in second phase – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Movement Control Order (MCO) is to be tightened to ensure full compliance.

This includes the possibility of further restricting mobility for the purchase of essentials, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said the new SOP was now being drawn by the National Security Council (MKN), which will then be applied during the second phase of the MCO.

“In the first phase, although there were movement restrictions, there was still some leeway, exemptions given. The police said there was a 95 per cent (level of public) compliance, which shows there are still some who are defiant.

“MKN has been asked to introduce a new and stricter SOP, so after this, there would be restrictions in terms of movement for the purchase of essentials, food, shopping and so on,” he said after chairing the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the MCO today. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —