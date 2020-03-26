MCO: Unemployed man gets three-month jail for obstructing officers on duty

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to three-month jail by the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday for obstructing members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) from carrying out their duties during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Magistrate Mohamed Aizat Abdul Rahim sentenced the accused, Hew Foo Keang, 35, after he pleaded guilty to the charge read out to him.

He was charged with intentionally obstructing Rela members, Seow Kok Keong and Zaman Huri Bontak from carrying out their duties under Section 186 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years, or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both.

The offence was committed at Jalan Silang, near the Pekan Kepong People’s Housing Project here, at 11.10pm Tuesday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ellyna Nor Azmal asked the court to impose a deterrent sentence as the offence was committed during the MCO, which required the public to fully cooperate with all civil servants who were on duty.

The accused, who was represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation, pleaded for a lighter sentence on the grounds it was his first offence and apologised for his actions.

The court also sentenced Hew to a month in jail after he pleaded guilty to failing to produce his identity card or any other identification document during a police inspection on the same date, place, and time.

He committed the offence during an inspection carried out by Corporal Mohd Faisal Abd Razak in accordance with Rule 25 (1) (n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

The court ordered Hew to serve both jail sentences concurrently from the date of his arrest on Tuesday. — Bernama