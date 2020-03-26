MOTAC’s Covid-19 Call Centre records 111 public complaints, inquiries to date

KUCHING: Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has received a total of 111 calls involving public complaints and inquiries through the ministry’s Covid-19 Call Center since the it was activated on March 19.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that from the total number of complaints, the hospitality sector received the most from the public with 36 per cent (40 complaints), followed by travel licensing matters with 11 per cent (12 complaints), followed by another 11 per cent (12 complaints) involving tourism companies, two per cent (three complaints) on Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H), and another two per cent (three complaints) on issues involving arts and cultures.

“Other complaints or issues that the MOTAC hotline received which are less relevant to the ministry’s jurisdiction but related to safety and security such as immigration, transportation and Covid-19 issues stands at 38 per cent.”

“This include the artist association and buskers, who also made inquiries to the Covid-19 Call Center regarding the Economic Stimulus Package,” she said in a statement today.

All complaints not relevant to the ministry will be brought to the attention of MOTAC’s top management and channeled to the cabinet in order to help the affected artistes.

“Any complaints that is not under MOTAC’s jurisdiction will be forwarded to the relevant ministry for further action,” she added.

The MOTAC Covid-19 Call Center will operated from 8am to 12pm during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period and can be reached by calling 03-88917189 or emailing them at [email protected].

For further information related to the tourism and cultural industries, visit the ministry’s website FAQ section at www.motac.gov.my.