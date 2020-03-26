Policeman, fisherman given maximum fine for defying MCO

LUMUT: Two men, including a policeman, were among the first to be charged at the Seri Manjung Magistrate’s Court here with defying regulations under the movement control order enforced since last March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Corporal Mohamad Safarrudin Alias, 33, and the fisherman, Nashrull Awang, 43, pleaded guilty to the offence after the charge was read out to them separately before Magistrate Nur Shaqira Ibrahim, who meted out the maximum fine of RM1,000, in default three months’ jail.

They were charged with violating Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which barred people from travelling to another place declared as an infected area.

According to the charge sheet, Mohamad Safarrudin and Nashrull were travelling from Berek Polis Balai Kampung Rapat Ipoh and 178-B Lorong Bahagia Kampung Serdang, Sitiawan, respectively, to another place declared as an infected area at Besar Lumut Kiri, Sitiawan.

They were charged with committing the offence at Jalan Besar Lumut Kiri, Sitiawan, at 4.15am two days ago (March 23).

Earlier in the same court, Mohamad Safarrudin was fined RM250, in default a week’s jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge with possession of housebreaking tools, such as a metal cutter and crow bar, at the same place, date and time.

Meanwhile, Nashrull was fined RM600, in default a month’s jail, for fraudulent possession of birds nests, weighing 415g, at the same place, date and time.

Both the charges were framed under the Minor Offences Act 1955. — Bernama