Prime minister and ministers to contribute two months salary to Covid-19 Fund

KUCHING: The prime minister, ministers and deputy ministers will contribute two months salary into the Covid-19 Fund, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In a statement today, the PMO said that the move would be carried out to show the government’s commitment to combat the spread of the virus.

The Covid-19 Fund was launched on March 11 following the Covid-19 outbreak and is aimed at lessening the burden of the people affected by the pandemic.

As of last night, the sum collected stood at RM8,493,103.48, the statement said.

Based on a previous report, the Prime Minister receives around RM22,826 monthly while the Deputy Prime Minister gets around RM18,170.