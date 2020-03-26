Public premises to undergo cleaning, disinfection process – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Public premises, especially in areas identified as red zones, will soon undergo cleaning, sanitising and disinfection works to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was decided at the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the Movement Control Order today.

“This process will be carried out by the local authorities and the Fire and Rescue Department, and the Malaysian Armed Forces too, if required,” he said in a media conference here today. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —