Puncak Borneo to assist needy families with food during MCO

KUCHING: Puncak Borneo Parliamentary Service Centre will be giving special assistance in the form of food items to the poor families which are affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Deputy Minister of Plantations and Commodities Willie Mongin said the special food assistance was the initiative of the centre to help ease the burden of the poor and hardcore poor families as well as the B40 group that have lost their income due to the MCO.

He said those eligible for the specific food assistance must be Malaysian citizens who reside within the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency, the poor and B40 group, head of the family, do not have fixed monthly income, and those who had lost their source of monthly income because of Covid-19.

“It is noteworthy that all Malaysians have now been staying at home during the Movement Control Order to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We believe that many people in Puncak Borneo have been affected because they cannot go to work.

“In view of that, over the past three days, we tried to look into what kind of assistance we can provide to help to ease the burden of the people in the constituency,” he said.

Willie, who is Puncak Borneo MP, therefore requested the cooperation of all community leaders to help identify the people in their village by providing the centre with a list of people who are truly impacted and in need of food items.

He said the list must include information like full name of the head of household; MyKad number; occupation; handphone number; and number of family members.

The completed list, he said, should be returned immediately via Whatsapp to the Puncak Borneo Parliamentary Constituency disaster relief committee Covid-19, Mdm Cynthia 013-8125525 @ Mdm Athina 012-8826488; on or before March 27 (Friday).