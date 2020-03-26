Report: Facebook seller nabbed for profiteering on face masks, hoarded 223,000 pieces

KUCHING: An online seller in Kota Damansara in Petaling Jaya has been busted by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) for hoarding 223,000 pieces of three-ply face masks and selling them above ceiling price, a news report said.

The Malay Mail reported today that the seller was moving the item at RM3.50 each when their controlled price is RM2.00.

The ministry said the masks, which were desperately needed by frontline health workers combating Covid-19, had been hidden in a store and sold surreptitiously to buyers.

It said the value of all the face masks seized was estimated at RM446,000 and its operation was done based on information received from the public.

“The suspect used Facebook to advertise the sale of the face masks. Sale method is via Whatsapp and goods are sent through post or Cash on Delivery (COD) around Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

“The suspect was found to have violated Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, and if convicted of the offence, can be fined not more than RM500,0000, and for the second offence or subsequent ones, a fine not exceeding RM1 million,” KPDNHEP said in the Malay Mail report.

The ministry added that if the accused is not a body corporate, a fine not exceeding RM100,000.00 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both applies.

For a second or subsequent offence, a fine not exceeding RM250,000.00 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both applies.

Consumers are also advised to inform the ministry of any such profiteering sales by reporting it via the KPDNHEP hotline at 1-800-886-800 atau 03-8882 6088/ 6245 to it Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) atau via http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my.