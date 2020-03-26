Sabah, Sarawak reps to join EAC, says Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR: Representatives from Sabah and Sarawak will be joining the Economic Action Council (EAC) soon, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

The EAC had been set up by the Perikatan Nasional government on March 11, chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Aside from Mustapa, the EAC comprises International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Datuk Noor Shamsiah Yunos and renowned economist Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali.

Mustapa said this during the “EAC Narrative Discourse: Shaping the People’s Economic Landscape” programme, aired by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) last night.

Other EAC committee members include chairman of The Edge, Datuk Tong Kooi Ong; MERCY Malaysia founder Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood; Celcom Axiata Bhd group managing director Tan Sri Jamaluddin Ibrahim; Westports Malaysia executive chairman Tan Sri Datuk G. Gnanalingam and Sunway Group chairman Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah.

The council was formed to monitor and address the economic woes faced by the country.

“With such a great combination (of the government and the private sector), rest assured that the government is always listening to the people,” said Mustapa.

He added that the government had also set up a special website, www.mea.gov.my/ms/ekonomikita, where members of the public can share their thoughts on ways to stabilise and strengthen the nation’s economy in the face of the Covud-19 pandemic.

So far, it has received 1,900 responses on issues such as wages, employment and the Employees Provident Fund. – Bernama