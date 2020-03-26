Sarawak detects 4 new Covid-19 positive cases today, total stands at 95

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded four new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 95 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said three of the new cases were admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching, while one was admitted to Sibu Hospital.

To date, Sarawak has recorded five deaths since the first fatality was reported on March 17.

“Today, 48 new cases of person-under-investigation (PUI) have been recorded, totalling 956 cases.

“Of these, 812 cases are negative and 49 cases are still pending laboratory results,” the statement read.

It also disclosed that farmers, breeders and fishermen can continue with their daily routines following a directive issued by State Special Committee on Security after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The other directive issued was to allow farmers, breeders and fishermen to sell their products at places agreed on by the local councils from 7am to 7pm.

“The State Special Committee on Security meeting chaired by YAB Chief Minister has issued the following directives to ensure there is continuous supply of food,” explained the statement.