Singapore to extend VEP validity period for Malaysia-registered vehicles till June 30

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be extending the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) validity period for Malaysia-registered vehicles till June 30 this year.

The extension was given to make it easier for Malaysian workers to remain here for an extended period amid the developing Covid-19 situation, said the republic’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) in its update on Facebook.

LTA observed that many Malaysian workers have chosen to remain in Singapore as Malaysia’s Movement Control Order is in force.

The Authority noted there is no need for Malaysian motorists to submit any application for this extension.

“They will, however, need to ensure they have sufficient value in their Autopass cards for Singapore’s VEP fee, Reciprocal Road Charge (for foreign cars only), ERP charge and toll payments before driving out of Singapore.

“They should also update their vehicle insurance validity dates using the VEP digital service to cover the full duration of their stay in Singapore,” it said.

Malaysians here may visit www.onemotoring.com.sg to calculate the charges and update insurance validity. – Bernama