Unifi’s special connectivity plans, passes to continue until April 14

KUCHING: Unifi has reassured customers that all recent measures it announced to help ease their stay at home experience will continue until April 14 following the recent announcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) extension.

“Unifi’s unique proposition is and always has been our unlimited home and mobile plans. Unifi is now offering greater flexibility in their unifi Mobile data plans, especially now that more Malaysians are working from home and also need more entertainment choices,” said a press statement today.

Last week, Unifi announced it would enable its 999GB free LTE hotspot pass for Unifi mobile unlimited plans, seven-day unlimited LTE data pass for #BEBAS prepaid mobile, and free access to all channels on unifi TV, including premium channels and 20 per cent off Video-on-demand purchase; to help consumers to stay connected as they work, study, and spend time with their loved ones at home during the MCO period.