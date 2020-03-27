37 people arrested in past 24 hours in S’wak for flouting MCO

KUCHING: A total of 37 suspects have been arrested throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period between 8am on Mar 26 to 8am today (Mar 27).

The suspects comprised of 33 men and four women.

The highest arrest was made in Bintulu, with eight suspects, followed by Kuching with six, Miri (5), Bau (5), Lundu (5), Padawan (3), Limbang (2), Sibu (2), Kota Samarahan (1) and Serian (1).

“All of them (suspects) were later released on police bail after their statements were recorded,” said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

He disclosed that the suspects were arrested when they failed to justify their reasons for driving around town or being in a public place.

The arrests were made under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Rule 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

Yesterday, it was reported that a total of 28 suspects comprising of 24 males and four females had been arrested between March 25 until 8am on Mar 26.

All 28 suspects were released on police bail on the same day of arrests after their statements were recorded.

A husband and wife who rammed into a police roadblock in Batu Niah, Miri are expected to be charged in court next week.