All LHDN premises to remain closed until MCO is over

KUCHING: All Inland Revenue Board’s (LHDN) premises nationwide are closed until the Movement Control Order (MCO) ends.

This was done in response to the extension of the MCO period announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday.

“During this MCO period, all LHDN officers are ordered to conduct their duties from home to avoid the risk of contracting the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“At the same time, the board will ensure its full attention on all immediate taxation cases,” LHDN said in a statement today.

Any queries with regards to taxation and related issues can be lodged to LHDN through HASiL Live Chat, by obtaining the Feedback Form in LHDN’s official portal or through the board’s social media at Facebook or Twitter.

“Taxpayers may also obtain more information on taxation during the MCO period by surfing LHDN’s official portal at www.hasil.gov.my,” it added.