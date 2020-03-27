Anglicans to continue online services, live streaming as long as needed

KUCHING: The Anglican Church will continue Online Worship Services and live streaming for as long as is necessary, while church services will continue to be suspended until further notice.

Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute, said as there will not be any celebrations, services, and gatherings in church for Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter due to the movement control order (MCO), there will be special arrangements for these festivals and the church will offer Online Worship Services and live streaming, so members can join in and pray together.

“Right from the start, as Bishop, we have been encouraging people to adhere to the Order. We have been proactive – aware of the dangers of the pandemic, we took the bold step to suspend our gatherings ahead of the MCO by the government,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“Now with this MCO extension, we once again appeal to everyone to take heed. Please comply with the MCO! This is crucial! It is vital that every single person cooperate and do their part! Stay at home, if you are not part of the essential services. Go out only if you really must have to!”

He said this in light of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement on Wednesday that the MCO would continue until April 14.

“Regrettably yet understandable, this extension has to be put in place. The number of cases and fatalities in Malaysia are not showing any sign of abating just yet. In fact, medical experts are saying that the next few weeks will be critical for Malaysia to break the chain of infections,” he said.

He encouraged Christians to stay at home and pray at home. Danald added the Covid-19 pandemic that the world is now facing is unprecedented.

“This is uncharted territory. On the contrary, the number of affected countries and the number of cases are on the rise; and sadly with that, the number of fatalities too,” he said.

He pointed out that the response from some to the MCO has not been adequate.

“This is not only sad but very frustrating as much public resources are wasted by those who flout the order! In defying the order, they are only making the situation worse than it already is,” he said.

He called on the public to consider the situation in Italy and Spain.

“They wish they could have done this MCO or lockdown before. Our Malaysian health system is not at Italy’s level or South Korea’s level. We see how the situation in Italy developed in a catastrophic direction. We must ensure that we get through this pandemic in a different way.

“Everyone must support and adhere to the MCO by staying at home to stop the spread of this virus. The more we observe the order, the more we can contain the virus,” he added.