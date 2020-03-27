Friday, March 27
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Army, police personnel get free subscriptions to The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily News

Army, police personnel get free subscriptions to The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily News

0
Posted on News, Sarawak

See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd assistant sales manager Barry Lim (right) registering police and army personnel at one of the roadblocks in the city. Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING: Police and army personnel deployed to assist in the public’s compliance of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sarawak are entitled to one year’s free subscription of either The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo or See Hua Daily News electronic paper (e-paper).

This is in appreciation of their services to ensure the nation stays safe as it unites in the fight against Covid-19.

The free subscription is limited to 1,000 copies of each of the three e-papers.

As of 1pm today, about 400 personnel have registered, with Utusan Borneo being the popular selection.

Register from now until April 14 by clicking https://bit.ly/mcoepaper414 to subscribe.

For more information, contact See Hua Marketing at 082-330505 from 8am to 12pm or email [email protected].

Recommended Posts