Awang Tengah: Sama Jaya High Tech Park operating at minimal level, all complying with MCO guidelines

KUCHING: None of the companies in the Sama Jaya High Tech Park have been reported for non-compliance, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan today.

So far, there have been no reported cases of workers with Covid-19 in Samajaya, the International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Minister said in a press statement.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister for Urban Development and Natural Resources, said he visited four companies at the Sama Jaya High Tech Park yesterday (Thursday) to check if they comply with the terms and conditions set by the government that allow them to operate during the movement control order (MCO) period.

“These companies were allowed to operate at a minimal level by the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) during the MCO period, in line with the federal policy to allow the electrical and electronics sector to operate at a minimal level.”

“Similarly, the state government also allows farmers, fishermen, plantation, plywood factories and oil and gas companies to operate,” he said.

“This is in line with the federal government’s decision to allow certain sectors of industries to operate at a minimal level so as not to cause the whole economy to be at a standstill,” he added.

Awang Tengah also acknowledged that all of the companies in the area had displayed their full commitment in complying with the MCO as well as the terms and conditions set by the government, such as operating well below the minimal level, while the management staff were asked to work from home.

Other precautionary measures put in place included temperature checks, provision of face masks and hand sanitizers, social distancing in canteens, meeting rooms, and production areas among others, he said.

Some were also practicing contact tracing of their employees, he added.

“In fact, most of these companies have started implementing these precautionary measures even before the MCO was announced. They have restricted the travelling of their officers to affected areas.”

Some of these companies have their own medical doctors to monitor the health of their employees while others have also setup their own committee to enforce the preventative measures and ensure that their SOPs are adhered to, he added.

He also warned the companies that if any of the conditions were not met, they will be asked to stop operating immediately.

He said the police and the Civil Defense Force will continue to carry out regular checks on these

companies to ensure that they fully comply with the MCO and the terms and conditions to operate.