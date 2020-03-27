Bintulu folk welcome MCO extension

BINTULU: The extension of the movement control order (MCO) for another two weeks until April 14 is largely welcomed by folks here.

Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Bintulu deputy chairman Noel Yek said the government made the right decision to extend the MCO to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“So far the Ministry of Health report has shown there is no sign of the infection curve declining.

“This means the virus is still spreading vigorously and many people are still moving and not firm enough in staying home,” he said when contacted Wednesday.

Yek said the extension sends a strong signal to everyone on the need to restrict public movement while maintaining high level of personal hygiene and other precautionary measures.

“Everyone whether business owners or employees, is a loser on this situation. However if the public do not stay home firm enough, the country’s development, healthcare, family lives and the economy may deteriorate and ‘reverse’ 10 to 20 years back.”

Federation of Registered Chinese Association Bintulu Division president Chin Chee Fui similarly agreed with the decision to extend the MCO, calling it a necessary measure to tackle the pandemic.

However, he said he foresees the extension having serious impact on the business community.

“Business entities will suffer a sharp drop of income to cover their daily overhead expenses like rental, salaries, loans, taxes, levies and many other hidden costs in operating a business. Be it a big enterprise or a small business, the overhead costs are simultaneous,” he explained, adding larger companies will definitely be harder hit as they have more employees and machinery to look after.

“Fulfilling loans will be a head-scratching task when production is down. Even though the government has said there will be a deferment of loans for six months, losses have already been incurred as companies still have to pay their employees.

“This may deepen their losses at a later date and could eventually lead to their collapse, which would then result in another problem – unemployment.”

Chin said he hopes the government will come up with more short-term policies to assist business enterprises and boost the economy.

For Mohamad Bahrem Satem of Kampung Warisan Jepak, he said the people ought to look at the MCO extension positively.

“I hope the extension of the MCO will effectively slow down the chain of infection of Covid-19. We need to view the extension as the best move to stop the Covid-19 situation in the country from getting worse,” he said.

He said he has been observing the stay-at-home directive, and would only go out once in four days to the grocery store in his village to replenish his family’s food stock and other essential items.