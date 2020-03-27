Chinese Consulate in Kuching donates 5,000 face masks to MBKS, says mayor

KUCHING: The Chinese Consulate here has donated 5,000 face masks to the Kuching South City Council (MBKS), said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The purpose of the donation was to assist MBKS frontliners in facing the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, he told a press conference held at the council’s headquarters here today.

“The face masks donated by the Chinese Consulate in Kuching are to assist MBKS front-line staff during this Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

Meanwhile, touching on the recent call to replenish the depleting blood supplies at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank, Wee said that over 300 individuals answered the call and donated blood at the blood collection centre that was set up at the MBKS Dewan Masyarakat, Jalan Padungan here since Tuesday.

The blood collection centre is open daily from 9am to 4pm and is a collaboration between MBKS, SGH blood bank and the Malaysian Red Crescent.

Wee also mentioned during the press conference that local artist Gerald Goh would be cooperating with the council to assist needy communities during this Covid-19 pandemic through his ‘Art for Heart’ platform on Facebook.

“Together with MBKS, Goh will collect a minimum donation of RM100 for each needy family sponsored while offering sketched portraits of the donors.

“This sum would then be used to purchase daily essentials and supplies for the needy communities staying under MBKS’ jurisdiction,” Wee said.

To donate, members of the public can send their names and the number of families they want to sponsor to Angelina Bong via Whatsapp at 016-2792350.