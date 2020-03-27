Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia now at 24 after 35-year-old dies

KUCHING: The number of Covid-19 deaths in the country has risen to 24 this morning (March 27) following the death of a 35-year-old patient.

Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the fatality involved Case 1,056 – a Malaysian who had travelled to Indonesia earlier this month.

“He had shown symptoms for five days and was admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital on March 18.

“He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20, before his health deteriorated. He passed away on March 26 (yesterday) at 9.30pm.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family of the patient,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Yesterday, four Covid-19 related fatalities were recorded as at noon while 235 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, bringing the number to 2,031.

Of the new positive cases yesterday, 60 of the patients were linked the tabligh cluster, while the remaining are still being investigated.