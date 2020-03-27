Covid-19: Prime Minister expected to announce economic stimulus package today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Control Movement Order (MCO) which has been extended to April 14 enters its 10th day today, and attention will definitely be on the announcement by the government of a more comprehensive economic stimulus package to face the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement which will be made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to benefit all levels of society.

In his special message broadcast over television and the social media two days ago, Muhyiddin said the package will not sideline anyone.

“Whether you are a taxi driver, a Grab driver, farmer, restaurant operator, nasi lemak seller, goreng pisang seller, burger seller, daily worker, the government will try its best to ensure that everyone benefits,” Muhyiddin said.

Meanwhile, the most attention about the MCO must surely on the level of public compliance as there are still a small number of people who stubbornly refuse to abide by it. The government will no longer compromise on this but will take sterner action against them, imposing tighter control.

The National Security Council (MKN) will draw up a standard operating procedure under the MCO which is aimed at tighter control, including the possibility of imposing more restrictions on public movement to purchase daily essentials and food.

The authorities will be more strict and will not hesitate to mete out punishment on people who persist on violating the MCO.

To date, 110 people have been arrested for not complying with the MCO since it was imposed on March 18, which is a reflection of the government’s seriousness of the current situation.

The choice is now with the people, if they want to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to themselves and their loved ones.

The government has also so far brought back 2,417 Malaysians stranded in 26 countries. – Bernama