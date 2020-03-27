Customs: Specific types of face masks still exempted from import duty, sales tax

KUCHING: The Royal Customs Department has clarified that specific types of face masks are still exempted from import duty and sales tax after confusion arose about their status among importers.

The department said that the type of face masks exempted and their tariff codes are:

> Face mask (surgical/medical) 1 ply (ear loop) : 6307.90.40 00

> Face mask (surgical/medical) 2 ply (ear loop) : 6307.90.40 00

> Face mask (surgical/medical) 3 ply (ear loop/head loop/head tie-on) : 6307.90.40 00

> Face mask (surgical/medical) N95 : 6307.90.90 00.

“The import duty and sales tax exemption is in line with instructions from the Ministry of Finance. If the tariff code declared by the importer or agent is different than stated, there’s chances that they will be taxed for import duty and sales tax,” said a spokesman when contacted today.

Asked about a second notice issued by the Customs Department on March 25th that had caused the confusion among importers, the spokesman said it did not affect face masks in the first notice issued by the department on March 21 on the exemption.

The spokesman pointed out that the second notice was to include certain medical equipment.

With the exemption, importers do not need to pay the 20 per cent import duty and 10 per cent sales tax on face masks effective March 23 until the government declares the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the spokesman said.

Registered manufacturers are also given sales tax exemption for the sales of face mask products, but there is no exemption for raw materials unless the manufacturer already has Licensed Manufacturing Warehouse status or has Article 14(2) of the 1967 Tariff Act and Item 35 (3) (a) of the 2018 Sales Tax Act exemption from the Finance Ministry.

Aside from that those who donated medical items, lab equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE) or consumables can get import duty and sales tax exemption provided they have a confirmation letter from the Health Ministry (KKM) and Approved Permit (AP) from Other Government Agencies (OGA), before importing the items, the spokesman explained.

“If they don’t have the letter from KKM, they will have to bear the import duty and sales tax. The normal procedure includes having the AP as well. Without the AP from OGA, the items will be held back,” the spokesman said.

See Hua Daily News, the sister daily of The Borneo Post, said in a report today that companies importing the masks are now in a bind due to the high cost involved without the tax exemption and they had urged the department to clarify the matter.

A merchant told the Chinese daily that the 30 per cent tax on masks was very expensive for them as the government has set a ceiling price for the item on retail.

“Adding the cost of transportation, if you want to sell in the market, you will lose money because it will exceed the top price of RM2 per piece set by the government. By then, many importers will be afraid to import face masks, which will only make the supply of masks even less,” he said.

Face masks are currently scarce in the country due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the inability of local manufacturers to meet the demand due to a lack of raw materials, has forced companies to source for the item abroad.